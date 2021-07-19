Analysts Expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CIRCOR International reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 13.39% and a negative net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $180.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.35 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIR. TheStreet upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

In other CIRCOR International news, Director Bruce M. Lisman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $34,850.00. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIR. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.20. 5,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,335. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.86. The firm has a market cap of $570.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 2.63. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $24.75 and a 1 year high of $43.20.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

