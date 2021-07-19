Analysts Expect Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Entegris’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Entegris reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The business had revenue of $512.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.40.

Shares of ENTG traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $111.80. 6,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,004. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Entegris has a 1 year low of $57.61 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.60%.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $919,920.00. Insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $3,596,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Entegris during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

