Analysts Expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Will Announce Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.35.

In related news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,603 shares in the company, valued at $992,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,714 over the last 90 days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 54.1% in the first quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 50,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZION stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.92. 100,042 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,387,644. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $60.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

