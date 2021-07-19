Analysts Set Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Target Price at $14.25

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on APRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aprea Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aprea Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Aprea Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 6,576 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APRE traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 2,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,211,384. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.75. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $31.45.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

About Aprea Therapeutics

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

