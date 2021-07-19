Analysts Set Genus plc (LON:GNS) PT at GBX 5,521.67

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,518.57 ($72.10).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNS. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,630 ($73.56) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Genus in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

GNS traded down GBX 15 ($0.20) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 5,125 ($66.96). The stock had a trading volume of 104,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,837. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5,040.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 3,289.44 ($42.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,515 ($72.05). The firm has a market cap of £3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.63.

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

