Analysts Set James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) PT at $54.60

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JRVR shares. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in James River Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in James River Group by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in James River Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,563,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in James River Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in James River Group by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 728,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,234,000 after acquiring an additional 212,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JRVR traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,359. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.65. James River Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $57.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $182.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.25 million. Analysts expect that James River Group will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

