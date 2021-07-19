Analysts Set Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Target Price at $270.41

Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.41.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 20,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.08, for a total transaction of $5,561,600.00. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,155,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,402,492 shares of company stock worth $245,646,770. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 58,647 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2,128.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,114,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.62. 33,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,178. The business has a 50 day moving average of $272.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $183.82 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.