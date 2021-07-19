Analysts Set OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) PT at $51.50

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OneWater Marine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on OneWater Marine from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Keith Style sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $102,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 165,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $8,491,329.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $320,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,262 shares of company stock worth $10,630,441. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,222,000 after purchasing an additional 172,176 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $3,275,000. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

OneWater Marine stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.38. 5,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,951. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $607.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $329.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.54 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

