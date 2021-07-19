Analysts Set Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) Target Price at C$0.29

Trevali Mining Co. (TSE:TV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.29.

TV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.35 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.25 to C$0.30 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

TV stock opened at C$0.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$212.65 million and a PE ratio of -1.97. Trevali Mining has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$91.12 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trevali Mining will post 0.0409302 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; Caribou Mine in the Bathurst mining camp, northern New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander Mine in Peru.

