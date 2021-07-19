Analyzing American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Homes 4 Rent $1.18 billion 11.17 $140.37 million $1.16 35.91 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust $442.89 million 6.63 -$391.73 million ($1.46) -15.31

American Homes 4 Rent has higher revenue and earnings than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Homes 4 Rent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for American Homes 4 Rent and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Homes 4 Rent 0 4 6 0 2.60 Pebblebrook Hotel Trust 1 1 4 0 2.50

American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus target price of $38.72, indicating a potential downside of 7.05%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a consensus target price of $20.30, indicating a potential downside of 9.17%. Given American Homes 4 Rent’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe American Homes 4 Rent is more favorable than Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Volatility & Risk

American Homes 4 Rent has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American Homes 4 Rent and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Homes 4 Rent 12.47% 2.36% 1.58% Pebblebrook Hotel Trust -215.31% -16.72% -8.83%

Dividends

American Homes 4 Rent pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. American Homes 4 Rent pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust pays out -2.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Homes 4 Rent has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.9% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of American Homes 4 Rent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

American Homes 4 Rent beats Pebblebrook Hotel Trust on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties. As of September 30, 2020, we owned 53,229 single-family properties in selected submarkets in 22 states.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

