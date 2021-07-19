Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Short Interest Up 24.9% in June

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the June 15th total of 7,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 13.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NASDAQ AVXL traded down $0.54 on Monday, hitting $21.14. 5,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,106,496. Anavex Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, research analysts forecast that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James boosted their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anavex Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total value of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.