Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director Sells C$59,768.28 in Stock

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) Director John Edward Peller sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.46, for a total transaction of C$59,768.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,018.60.

Andrew Peller has a 1 year low of C$10.40 and a 1 year high of C$19.04.

Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported C($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$79.13 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. This is an increase from Andrew Peller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

About Andrew Peller

Andrew Peller Ltd is a Canada-based company, which produces and markets wine and wine related products. The Company’s brands include Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Conviction, Red Rooster, Peller Estates French Cross, Peller Estates Proprietors Reserve, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, XOXO, skinnygrape, Hochtaler, Domaine D’Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal and Sommet.

