Anthony G. Marchese Buys 10,000 Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.

TMRC stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Texas Mineral Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.

Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Round Top rare earth-uranium-beryllium project covering 950 acres in Hudspeth County, Texas; and prospecting permits covering 9,345 acres adjacent to the Round Top project.

