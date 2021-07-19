Anthony G. Marchese Buys 10,000 Shares of Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Stock

Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMRC) Director Anthony G. Marchese acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $15,400.00.
TMRC stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05. Texas Mineral Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70.
Texas Mineral Resources Company Profile
