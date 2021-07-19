Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APOG stock opened at $36.74 on Monday. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $937.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.11.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $326.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

APOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, VP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total value of $42,267.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock worth $192,064. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

