Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) will report $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $176.06 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities increased their price target on shares of Apollo Medical from $36.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brandon Sim bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Apollo Medical by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMEH opened at $77.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.18. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Read More: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.