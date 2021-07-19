AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 202,305 Shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 192.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 307,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,305 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Science Applications International worth $25,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Science Applications International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Science Applications International by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Science Applications International by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $89.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.03. Science Applications International Co. has a 1 year low of $71.14 and a 1 year high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SAIC. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

