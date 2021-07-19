AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 170.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 176,833 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $22,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

In other news, CFO James D. Frias sold 34,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $2,812,508.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 357,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,320,590.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total value of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 176,897 shares of company stock valued at $15,855,110. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.88. The stock has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.42 and a fifty-two week high of $110.96.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 16.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

