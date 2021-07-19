AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 202.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,312 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,353 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of PVH worth $29,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $83,904,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $865,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in PVH during the fourth quarter valued at $39,062,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in PVH by 376.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 474,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after buying an additional 374,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in PVH during the first quarter valued at $25,903,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PVH opened at $98.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $121.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 118.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.09. PVH had a return on equity of 4.57% and a net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PVH. OTR Global began coverage on PVH in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PVH from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.05.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

