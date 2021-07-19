AQR Capital Management LLC Has $26.20 Million Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 82.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 308,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,278 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $26,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $84.81 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.58 and a one year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

