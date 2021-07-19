AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 645,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $26,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SKX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 212,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,632,000 after purchasing an additional 49,120 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,362,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,967 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 22,003 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares during the period. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $488,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $100,413.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 282,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,739,392.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,313. Insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $47.11 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.52 and a fifty-two week high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

