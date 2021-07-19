AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 72,712 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 73,153 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,712 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $24,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 28.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $506,457,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total value of $253,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $349.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $338.44. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $291.55 and a 12-month high of $413.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $372.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.