AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, an increase of 46.9% from the June 15th total of 3,600,000 shares. Approximately 15.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 776,837 shares in the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 674,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 19,750 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 277,799 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,582,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 150,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.81. 13,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,230,827. The company has a quick ratio of 105.84, a current ratio of 106.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $341.62 million, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.09. AquaBounty Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $13.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.52.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%. Research analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

