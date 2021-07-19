ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) PT Raised to C$19.00 at Scotiabank

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.81.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $7.62 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

