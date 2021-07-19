ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 337,600 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the June 15th total of 239,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABIO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 952.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.46. ARCA biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The stock has a market cap of $41.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 2.73.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $1.54.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of diseases caused by ribonucleic acid viruses initially focusing on COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase 2 trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure (HF).

