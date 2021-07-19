Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACGL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $38.08 on Monday. Arch Capital Group has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 37,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $1,481,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,289.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 30,360 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,220,775.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,187 shares in the company, valued at $6,441,119.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACGL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 527,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,034,000 after acquiring an additional 247,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 715.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,735,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,661,000 after buying an additional 2,399,886 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

