Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Cut by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,978 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $58,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.4% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 732,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,747,000 after purchasing an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 201.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 29,126 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 162.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 422,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,085,000 after buying an additional 261,251 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.6% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 40,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,276.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 367,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after acquiring an additional 340,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.73.

ADM stock opened at $58.21 on Monday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.22 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

