Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 57,698 Shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 233.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.15% of Green Dot worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 4.8% during the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 1.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 3.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Green Dot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, dropped their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.46.

In other news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $133,343.40. Insiders have sold a total of 11,451 shares of company stock valued at $501,837 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDOT opened at $46.23 on Monday. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.37. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,623.00 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.