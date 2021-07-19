Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has $3.50 Million Holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 150,072 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 293,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,972 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 33.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of PFLT opened at $13.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $504.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12 month low of $7.70 and a 12 month high of $13.50.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.79%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

