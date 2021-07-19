Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Makes New $3.65 Million Investment in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 354,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.17% of DiamondRock Hospitality as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at $21,272,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,412,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,553,000 after buying an additional 2,308,657 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after buying an additional 1,908,359 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $15,450,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the first quarter valued at $14,121,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.95.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 30.71% and a negative net margin of 262.15%. The business’s revenue was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

