Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 248,686 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 75.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 248,686 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $3,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,503,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $72,815,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,628,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $486,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373,044 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,872,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after purchasing an additional 702,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Sealed Air by 1,289.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 699,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,032,000 after purchasing an additional 649,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

SEE stock opened at $55.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.26. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $59.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

