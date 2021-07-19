Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Sells 61,747 Shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lowered its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,747 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Hanger were worth $3,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth $55,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth $100,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hanger by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanger during the first quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Gabrielle B. Adams sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $524,078.14. Also, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $223,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,688 shares of company stock worth $1,135,103. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HNGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet cut Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

NYSE:HNGR opened at $23.60 on Monday. Hanger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.51 and a 1 year high of $26.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.57 million, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. Hanger had a return on equity of 83.02% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services; and distributes O&P devices and components, manages O&P networks, and provides therapeutic solutions to patients and businesses in acute, post-acute, and clinic settings in the United States. It operates through two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services.

