Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Trims Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 61.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 62,290 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.11% of Shutterstock worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 67,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $6,028,702.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,327,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,007,460.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $90,657.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,362 shares of company stock worth $19,928,504. Corporate insiders own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSTK opened at $100.66 on Monday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $104.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.09.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 41.58%.

SSTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

