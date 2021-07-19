Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) PT Raised to C$12.25 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$11.50 to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ARESF. CIBC raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

OTCMKTS ARESF traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $9.45. 12,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,315. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.23.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

