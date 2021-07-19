Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) PT Raised to C$12.25 at National Bank Financial

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$12.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.17.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit alerts:

AX.UN stock traded down C$0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.53. 596,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.22, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.30. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit has a 12 month low of C$7.55 and a 12 month high of C$12.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 8.35.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in office, retail and industrial properties. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and select markets in the United States.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.