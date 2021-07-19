Artur Bergman Sells 14,423 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total transaction of $720,284.62.

NYSE:JCI opened at $69.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $36.41 and a one year high of $70.81. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

JCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $464,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $427,000. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

