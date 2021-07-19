Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.84) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the lowest is ($0.91). Arvinas posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($3.45) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.81) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($4.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.76) to ($2.66). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 33.38% and a negative net margin of 656.61%. The business had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARVN. Truist began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.00.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $1,533,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,004.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $56,105.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 828,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,391,691.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Arvinas by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARVN opened at $74.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 2.00. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

