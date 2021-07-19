Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Sells $275,778.36 in Stock

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $275,778.36.

Asana stock opened at $64.98 on Monday. Asana, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $71.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.46. The company has a market cap of $10.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -43.91.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $76.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the 1st quarter worth $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Asana in the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 51.7% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares in the last quarter. 26.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASAN. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Asana from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Asana from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.92.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

