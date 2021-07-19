Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) Short Interest Update

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, an increase of 33.4% from the June 15th total of 149,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 79.6 days.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $77.34. 1,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747. Ashtead Group has a 1-year low of $31.71 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57.

Get Ashtead Group alerts:

Ashtead Group Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.