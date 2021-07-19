Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

ASPN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. HC Wainwright raised Aspen Aerogels from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of ASPN opened at $33.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Aspen Aerogels has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $37.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASPN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter worth $1,779,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after buying an additional 193,637 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 1st quarter worth about $11,328,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Aspen Aerogels by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 596,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

