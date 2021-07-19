Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Trading Down 5.9%

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $31.04. Approximately 4,461 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 259,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ASPN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.62.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 24.90% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 593,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,856,748 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,766,000 after purchasing an additional 55,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 345,550 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 82.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the first quarter valued at about $2,530,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy grid industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

