Aspen Pharmacare (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.26

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26, with a volume of 322 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.77.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APNHY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aspen Pharmacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Aspen Pharmacare alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd. manufactures and supplies branded and generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Sterile Focused Brands, Anaesthetics Brands, and Thrombosis Brands. The company was founded by Michael Guy Attridge and Stephen Bradley Saad in 1850 and is headquartered in Durban, South Africa.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Pharmacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Pharmacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.