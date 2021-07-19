Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Position Boosted by Valley Forge Capital Management LP

Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 91.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,202 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 184,936 shares during the period. Aspen Technology makes up approximately 2.6% of Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Valley Forge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $55,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $300,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 120.1% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Aspen Technology news, CEO Antonio J. Pietri sold 48,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.06, for a total value of $6,631,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,349 shares in the company, valued at $39,395,282.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,833 shares of company stock worth $10,018,540 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

AZPN opened at $143.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 42.71, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.93 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.34.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

