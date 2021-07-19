Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Acquired by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Assurant accounts for approximately 7.0% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. One Fin Capital Management LP’s holdings in Assurant were worth $18,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 920.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of AIZ opened at $155.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.31. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $102.65 and a one year high of $163.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In related news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Read More: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.