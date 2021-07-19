Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATLKY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Atlas Copco to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 500 to SEK 540 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATLKY traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.56. 56,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,719. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.08.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 29.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Copco will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

