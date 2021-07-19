Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Receives $106.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.75.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATO stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $98.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,574. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $107.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

