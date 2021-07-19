Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blackcrane Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 38,749 shares during the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

NASDAQ AUPH opened at $11.25 on Monday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The company had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,984,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

