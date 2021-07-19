Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) Shares Gap Down to $37.65

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.65, but opened at $35.46. Avid Technology shares last traded at $36.68, with a volume of 9,832 shares trading hands.

AVID has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 78.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 7,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total value of $216,347.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 244,655 shares in the company, valued at $7,537,820.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $28,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,076.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 541,761 shares of company stock worth $4,573,544. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVID. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Avid Technology during the first quarter worth $44,440,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,974,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,685,000 after buying an additional 313,985 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 20.3% in the first quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,203,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,399,000 after purchasing an additional 203,156 shares during the period. Nishkama Capital LLC increased its holdings in Avid Technology by 43.3% in the first quarter. Nishkama Capital LLC now owns 618,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after purchasing an additional 186,875 shares during the period. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at $3,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

