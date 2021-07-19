Axis DeFi (AXIS) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.04 Million

Axis DeFi (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Axis DeFi has a total market cap of $1.04 million and $78,239.00 worth of Axis DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axis DeFi coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001626 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Axis DeFi has traded 26.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002444 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013157 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $235.69 or 0.00767241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

About Axis DeFi

Axis DeFi (CRYPTO:AXIS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Axis DeFi’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,084,401 coins. Axis DeFi’s official website is axisdefi.com . Axis DeFi’s official Twitter account is @LaneAxisVFM and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Axis DeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axis DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axis DeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axis DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

