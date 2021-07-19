Baader Bank Analysts Give Puma (ETR:PUM) a €110.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on shares of Puma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Puma in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €100.30 ($118.00) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.16 ($117.84).

Get Puma alerts:

ETR:PUM opened at €101.40 ($119.29) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €95.48. Puma has a 52 week low of €63.30 ($74.47) and a 52 week high of €104.85 ($123.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion and a PE ratio of 99.80.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.