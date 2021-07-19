Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Up 57.3% in June

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 225,300 shares, an increase of 57.3% from the June 15th total of 143,200 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 162,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The firm has a market cap of $983.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $49.83 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.92%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

